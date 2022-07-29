POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Meet Türkiye's first national cricket team
05:53
World
Meet Türkiye's first national cricket team
The list of world cup winners in cricket is limited to just six countries. But the game’s governing body, the International Cricket Council, wants that to change. The T20 World Cup is set to expand from 16 teams to 20 starting in 2024 and Turkiye want inon the action. They played their first ever qualifiers for that tournament in Finland in July. Talha Duman spent a day with the Turkish squad ahead of their matches and has this story about their ambitions. #cricket #T20 #Türkiye
July 29, 2022
