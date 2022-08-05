POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Türkiye Dislodge China's Dominance of Rare Earth Minerals?
13:00
World
Could Türkiye Dislodge China's Dominance of Rare Earth Minerals?
Türkiye is set to become a rare earth mineral powerhouse, a key ingredient in everyday items like smartphones to batteries and aircraft. Türkiye says it has discovered the world's second-largest rare earth element reserve. Estimated to contain 694 million tons of rare earth minerals, the deposit is the world's second largest behind China. It is located in the Beylikova district of Eskisehir in Central Anatolia. The reserve contains 10 of those rare minerals and the discovery was announced last month by Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez. For decades, China dominated the market, having the world's largest reserve. Guests: Julie Klinger Assistant Professor at University of Delaware Abdulkadir Balikci Chairman at TENMAK
August 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?