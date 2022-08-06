World Share

Russia to release grain to world economy following deal mediated by Türkiye, UN

Here on Playback we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. This week Russia has agreed to release millions of tonnes of grain to the world economy following a deal mediated by Türkiye and the United Nations. But there are concerns about the deal falling over. We also head to the US, where the killing of senior al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri by a drone strike in Afghanistan has been confirmed. And finally, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, has visited Taiwan despite China's warnings of reprisals.