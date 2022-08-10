World Share

China issues white paper on unification with Taiwan

China has issued a 'white paper' on Taiwan, re-affirming that the self-governing island falls under Beijing's control. This as China just wrapped up military drills in waters around Taiwan, triggered by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island. Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold discusses whether China is using this visit by Pelosi as a pretext to step up its operations and perhaps speed the timetable of its plans of re-unification. #China #WhitePaper #Taiwan,