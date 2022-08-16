POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
William Rutto Wins Kenya’s Presidential Poll
Kenya’s presidential polls have a history of drama, and this year’s was no different. The contest was close, fierce and of course controversial, but William Rutto narrowly came out on top defeating Raila Odinga. But the fight may not be over yet, after the opposition leader refused to accept the result claiming electoral fraud. Are his claims justified? Guests: Joseph Ekhuya Simekha Political Analyst and Strategist Scheaffer Okore Global Development Policy and Governance Expert
August 16, 2022
