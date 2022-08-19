World Share

Climate change threatens Fiji's livelihood and culture

According to climate scientists, the world’s oceans have been warmer in the last thirty years than any time since recording began in 1880. And that’s played out on the global stage as the climate crisis has gone from debated and denied… to dreaded in the space of a decade. But while some people are just feeling the heat, in Fiji, habitat loss already threatens the core of livelihood and culture. Sarah Balter has more.