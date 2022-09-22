POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran protests spread to at least 50 cities as death toll rises
04:17
World
Iran protests spread to at least 50 cities as death toll rises
The death toll from anti-government protests in Iran has risen to nine, as demonstrators rallied across the country for a fifth consecutive day. The unrest began after a young woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Abdolrasool Divsallar from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart weighs in on this major challenge to the Islamic republic’s ruling government. #Iran #protests #MahsaAmini
September 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?