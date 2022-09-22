POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are the protests in Iran about more than women’s rights?
04:55
World
Are the protests in Iran about more than women’s rights?
At least nine people have been killed during nationwide protests in Iran against the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old woman died after being detained by the so-called morality police for not following the country’s strict hijab rules. But as Azadeh Pourzand from the University of London explains, this protest has set itself apart from other upheavals. The people filling the street this time are not activists or dissidents, but average Iranians and in particular women who have grievances against the government. #Iran #protests #MahsaAmini
September 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?