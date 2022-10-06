POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
40:00
World
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge. Under the laws of war, civilians should have been protected, but instead it looks like they were targeted. Some were held captive, others were killed or left for dead. Off The Grid follows local and international teams in their search for justice   Off The Grid is TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys.   Watch more episodes here: http://trt.world/f12v
October 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?