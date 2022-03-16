POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Watch: Can Ukrainians Hold Out Against The Russian Siege Of Cities?
26:40
World
An exercise in human suffering. Russia's military tactics in Ukraine have damaged and destroyed city structures, choked off supply lines and isolated populations. But will they work? Or can Ukraine's resistance defeat one of the world's most powerful militaries? Guests: Oleksandr Syenkevych Mayor of Mykolaiv, Ukraine Dana Lewis Journalist and Correspondent Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
March 16, 2022
