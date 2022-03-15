POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany announces action plan against right-wing extremism
World
Germany announces action plan against right-wing extremism
Germany’s new government has announced its first measures to fight right-wing extremism. On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry and security officials laid out a concrete action plan, which aims to tackle the issue through both prevention work and tough measures. But looking at the extent of the country’s far right-wing network, destroying it won’t be an easy task. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
March 15, 2022
