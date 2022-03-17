POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is experiencing '9/11-style attacks' daily
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is experiencing '9/11-style attacks' daily
During his address to US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces where carrying out 9/11 style attacks every day in Ukraine. Joe Siracusa, security and diplomacy professor at Curtin University in Australia weighs in on this plea from the Ukrainian president and why the West is reluctant to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. #VolodymyrZelenskyy #Ukraine #Russia
March 17, 2022
