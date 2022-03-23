World Share

Facebook accused of promoting hate speech against Rohingya

A human rights organisation is accusing Facebook of failing to monitor hate speech against Rohingya people on its social media platform. Facebook has admitted it had not done enough to prevent the spread of online violence against the Muslim minority during Myanmar's deadly crackdown on Rakhine state. Kyaw Win, founder and executive director of the Burma Human Rights Network weighs in on whether hate speech played a role in the genocide against the Rohingya. #Facebook #Hatespeech #Rohingya