World Share

Afghan girls protest for right to education

“We want to study!” Afghan students chant demanding their right to study. Educational institutions in Afghanistan were officially reopened on Wednesday, seven months after the Taliban took over the country. But Afghan girls were left in tears over the Taliban rulers’ decision against reopening schools to girls above the sixth grade. The Taliban's interim government has backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan is finalised "in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture".