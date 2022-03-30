POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Houthis call Yemen ceasefire 'meaningless' unless ports fully reopen
04:22
World
Houthis call Yemen ceasefire 'meaningless' unless ports fully reopen
The Saudi-led coalition has announced the suspension of military operations in Yemen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Houthis have, however, rejected the proposed ceasefire as ‘meaningless’ unless the country's ports are reopened. Hassan el Tayyab, the director for Middle East Policy at Friends Committee on National, weighs in on the prospect of this ceasefire holding. #SaudiledCoalition #Houthis #Yemen
March 30, 2022
