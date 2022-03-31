POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Proxy War and Peace in Ukraine | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
Proxy War and Peace in Ukraine | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
With around 10% of Ukraine’s population becoming refugees in a month, and 25% internally displaced, the conflict enters its second month with no quick end in sight. But with President Biden calling his Russian counterpart a “butcher” who “cannot remain in power," has the Russia-Ukraine conflict become even more a US-Russian proxy war? Guests: Porter Goss Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2004-2006) John Tefft US Ambassador to Ukraine (2009-2013) and Russia (2014-2017)
March 31, 2022
