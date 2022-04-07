POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
28 years since ethnic violence erupted between Hutus and Tutsis
02:50
World
28 years since ethnic violence erupted between Hutus and Tutsis
Twenty-eight years ago, Rwanda's ethnic Hutu president was killed in a plane crash. It caused simmering ethnic tensions between Hutus and Tutsis to explode in the East African nation. Hutu extremists slaughtered almost a million ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus over the course of three months. The United Nations later admitted being ashamed of not doing enough to prevent the genocide. Now it's calling for an investigation into the killings that have been discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Kubra Akkoc has more.
April 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?