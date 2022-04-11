POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US CDC begins revamp after losing public trust
US CDC begins revamp after losing public trust
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to undergo a revamp after being heavily criticised over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health agency has come under fire for a raft of issues, including delays in developing a coronavirus test and confusing messaging about mask-wearing as well as its isolation and quarantine guidance. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School has more. #CDC #COVID #USA
April 11, 2022
