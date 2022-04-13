World Share

US President Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of 'genocide'

US President Joe Biden has accused Moscow of committing "genocide" in Ukraine. Biden has been ramping up his condemnation of Vladimir Putin, after evidence emerged of mass civilian killings by Russian troops. And as worries grow over Moscow's tactics, Western allies are investigating whether Russia has used - or plans to use - chemical weapons in Ukraine. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.