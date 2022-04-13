POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of 'genocide'
02:13
World
US President Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of 'genocide'
US President Joe Biden has accused Moscow of committing "genocide" in Ukraine. Biden has been ramping up his condemnation of Vladimir Putin, after evidence emerged of mass civilian killings by Russian troops. And as worries grow over Moscow's tactics, Western allies are investigating whether Russia has used - or plans to use - chemical weapons in Ukraine. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
April 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?