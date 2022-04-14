POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eight years on, more than 100 Chibok girls still missing
Eight years on, more than 100 Chibok girls still missing
Eight years ago, 276 girls were abducted from their high school in northeast Nigeria and bundled into trucks in the middle of the night. The kidnapping of the Chibok girls by Boko Haram militants shocked the world. And while many were later released or escaped, more than 100 girls remain missing. Cheta Nwanze from SBM Intelligence explains why it has been difficult to find the missing schoolgirls. #ChibokSchoolGirls #BokoHaram #Nigeria
April 14, 2022
