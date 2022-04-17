POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nearly 2 million residents affected in Philippines after Tropical Storm Megi
01:21
World
Nearly 2 million residents affected in Philippines after Tropical Storm Megi
The Philippines is still reeling, a week after Tropical Storm Megi hit the island region and brought with it flooding, landslides and high winds. Authorities report nearly 2 million people have been affected. At least 167 people were killed and 110 are still missing. Although the weather has now calmed, officials are warning serious threats remain. Sarah Balter has more.
April 17, 2022
