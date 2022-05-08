POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein wins largest number of seats
02:44
World
Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein wins largest number of seats
It's a new era in Northern Ireland, with Sinn Fein securing the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. The pro-Irish nationalist party won 27 seats in parliament, after Friday's local government elections. Three more than the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party which had earlier conceded defeat in the ballot. The historic win means Sinn Fein is entitled to the post of first minister in Belfast for the first time since 1921. Sinn Fein's leader called it a defining moment. Daniel Padwick reports.
May 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?