World Share

Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies lose parliament majority

In Lebanon, Hezbollah and its allies have lost their parliamentary majority after results were counted in Sunday's election. The bloc's candidates won 62 of the 128 seats, three fewer than it needed. The lack of an outright winner and Lebanon's rigid power-sharing political structure means the chance of significant change is still low despite an urgent need to tackle the country's economic crisis. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut.