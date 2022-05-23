World Share

What does a Sinn Fein victory mean for Northern Ireland?

A peace agreement in Northern Ireland was signed nearly a quarter of a century ago, and yet suddenly it all seems so fragile. Two things in particular are changing the political climate - Sinn Fein, which wants the north and south united again, is now the biggest party in the north’s assembly. Guests: Peter McLoughlin Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations Harry McGee Political Correspondent with The Irish Times Rory Montgomery Former Irish Ambassador to the EU and France Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.