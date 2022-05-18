World Share

Russia says nearly 1,000 soldiers have surrendered at Azovstal

Russia says nearly a thousand Ukrainian fighters have now surrendered at the #Azovstal steel works in Mariupol. All have been taken to nearby Russian backed rebel-held towns but there's increasing fears for their safety and whether they will be included in a prisoner exchange. Meanwhile a 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian, in the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since the conflict started. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #UkrainianTroops