POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia says nearly 1,000 soldiers have surrendered at Azovstal
01:50
World
Russia says nearly 1,000 soldiers have surrendered at Azovstal
Russia says nearly a thousand Ukrainian fighters have now surrendered at the #Azovstal steel works in Mariupol. All have been taken to nearby Russian backed rebel-held towns but there's increasing fears for their safety and whether they will be included in a prisoner exchange. Meanwhile a 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian, in the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since the conflict started. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #UkrainianTroops
May 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?