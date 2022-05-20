POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabweans face skyrocketing prices of basic goods
02:41
World
Zimbabweans face skyrocketing prices of basic goods
Russia's war in Ukraine has seen the cost of basic products rise sharply in Zimbabwe. The price of bread has doubled, which the government attributes to the suspension of wheat exports from the war-torn region. Inflation has spiked to almost 100%, sparking fears of a return to hyperinflation. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, the government is calling for farmers to intensify wheat production as the planting season starts.
May 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?