POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine: Russia shells more than 40 towns in Donbass offensive
02:26
World
Ukraine: Russia shells more than 40 towns in Donbass offensive
Ukraine says fighting in the Donbass region is at maximum intensity, and that Russian forces are storming Ukrainian positions in several areas. The cities of Severo-donetsk and Ly-sy-chansk have come under intense bombardment as Moscow steps up its campaign to seize the whole region. Meanwhile there have been further fatalities in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, which has come under renewed heavy bombardment. Sarah Morice reports.
May 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?