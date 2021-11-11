Trump’s TRUTH Social v Twitter and FACEBOOK

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former President Donald Trump announced last month he’ll be launching TRUTH Social - his own version of ‘Twitter’ - which should come at no surprise after he lost access to nearly 89 million followers on his account after being banned. And, if he does decide to run again for the 2024 election, he’s going to have to reach millions of Americans. TRUTH Social is scheduled to have its ‘Beta Launch’ this month, allowing a few select people to try it out and see if it’s any good before the big debut early next year. Will Truth Social be successful against the likes of Big Tech?
November 11, 2021
