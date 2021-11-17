What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

EU policy on migrants, refugees has hardened in recent years

The current crisis on the Belarus-Poland border is part of a broader geopolitical spat between the European Union and Belarus. But it also clearly shows how the bloc's policies against illegal immigration have hardened. The people who are looking for a better future face not only physical but also political barriers as the EU reinforces its borders. Francis Collings reports. #Belarus #Poland #EU