Full story of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial in New York for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse young girls. The trial began on Monday and is expected to last six weeks. The 59 year old denies all charges and her defence argues she’s being unfairly tried for Epstein’s crimes. A jury of 12 will decide her fate - after hearing from four alleged victims and many of Epstein’s former staff. His pilot of 25 years has already testified about flying Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and actor Kevin Spacey on Epstein’s private jet. And the first Jane Doe to take the stand explained how she met Ghislaine when she was just 14-years old. Maxwell faces six criminal charges, including enticing underage girls to engage in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking of a minor. She denies all charges but if convicted she faces up to 80 years in prison.
December 2, 2021
