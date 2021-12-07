POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spies?
11:50
World
Investigative journalist, author, and executive producer of “Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” Nina Burleigh talks to Nexus about Robert Maxwell’s suspicious life, and how he shaped his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell’s life. She also says that Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell’s recruiting and grooming underage girls to high profile men looks like an influence operation. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY: https://youtu.be/lnbTIaHquG4
December 7, 2021
