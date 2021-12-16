World Share

France to drastically restrict travel from UK over Omicron fears

Sixteen countries in total have placed restrictions or outright bans on travellers from the United Kingdom. It's because of fears of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The new record of daily cases in the UK actually confirms fewer than 2,000 Omicron infections out of the total of 88,000 positive tests. That's evidence of two concurrent pandemics, one of the Delta variant and the other of Omicron. Containing its spread has become a major challenge for Europe, as Simon McGregor Wood reports.