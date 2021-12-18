Africa Matters: South Sudan Flooded

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
This week, we go to South Sudan where unprecedented rainfall has led to its worst flooding in six decades and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. Meanwhile, Turkiye has hosted African leaders and representatives of international institutions in Istanbul. And in Zimbabwe, a shortage of foreign banknotes is giving currency to new businesses as they trade with tattered dollar bills. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #AfricaNews #SouthSudan
December 18, 2021
