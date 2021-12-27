December 27, 2021
03:15
03:15
Power struggle in Somalia as leader's feud deepens
Somalia's president has suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Roble's powers, as tensions escalate over delays in the ongoing elections. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamad says the prime minister will remain suspended, pending an investigation into alleged corruption and misconduct. Mohammed Ibrahim Shire from University of Portsmouth tells us how this could impact the electoral process. #Somalia #Farmaajo #Roble
