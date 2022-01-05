World Share

China's investment in Africa opens up lucrative mineral markets

For more than three decades - Chinese officials have chosen Africa as their first international trip of the year. China's foreign minister is now on a four-day tour of east Africa and will visit Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros. China poured almost three billion dollars of funding into the continent in 2020... But what return on its investment is China looking for? Melinda Nucifora takes a look. #Africa #China #Business