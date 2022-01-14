World Share

Why is the UK's Nationality and Border Bill so controversial?

A new law going through the British parliament could create a two-tier class of citizenship, giving powers to the Home Secretary to strip some -- mostly immigrants -- of their nationality with little opportunity to challenge the decision. GUESTS: Steve Valdez-Symonds Amnesty International Shoaib Khan Human Rights Lawyer Dr. Emilie McDonnell Human Rights Watch Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.