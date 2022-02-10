POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Truckers v Trudeau - REAL story of Canada's Freedom Convoy
26:00
World
Truckers v Trudeau - REAL story of Canada's Freedom Convoy
Canadian Truckers - heroes of villains? They're using their vast number of trucks to cause disruption as a protest against vaccine mandates. Many people - Canadians and other 'freedom loving' types around the world - love them. BUT they have their haters... PM Justin Trudeau, some residents, and even the state broadcaster are trying to defeat them. The government is thinking of bringing in the military. Oh! And GoFundMe is freezing the money raised by their supporters. Keep on truckin' in a free world...or is the world no longer free..? We hear from Trucker Dave McKenzie, Reporter David Craig, Ottawa Councillor Catherine McKenney and former Canadian politician Stockwell Day. The REAL STORY OF CANADA'S FREEDOM CONVOY!!
February 10, 2022
