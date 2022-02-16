World Share

Stoltenberg says there will be a "high price" if Russia uses force over Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says there will be a "high price" if Russia uses force over Ukraine, and that the alliance are planning a new defensive strategy to deal with the New Normal in regards to the security situation in Europe. Earlier, Russian Defence Ministry says more units deployed near Ukraine have started to withdraw, BUT NATO maintains sattellite images are not confirming any military pullout. Russian officials say they are still interested in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis as long as it satisfies the concerns they have over NATO expansion. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.