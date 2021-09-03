POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey in Talks With Taliban to Help Run Kabul Airport
13:09
World
Turkey in Talks With Taliban to Help Run Kabul Airport
The Americans no longer have any presence in Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban firmly in control. But questions are growing over the Taliban's ability to govern the country, and operate Kabul airport. While a Qatari technical team is in Kabul to discuss how to get the operations back on track, Turkey is also in talks with Taliban leaders about possibly helping run the airport. Guests: Talha Kose SETA Brussels Coordinator Imtiaz Gul Political Analyst
September 3, 2021
