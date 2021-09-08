POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Muslim Americans still fighting bias 20 years post 9/11
02:25
World
Muslim Americans still fighting bias 20 years post 9/11
As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Muslim Americans look back on some of the moments of hostility, bullying, prejudice and isolation they have faced. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, they have had to question their own identities – their Muslim faith and doubts over their Americanness. But this has also been a motivating factor for some individuals who have found ways to use their experience to connect with their faith, take active roles in their communities, and keep their ongoing fight against anti-Muslim sentiment. #September11 #Racism
September 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?