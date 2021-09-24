POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Normalisation of Ties Between Turkey and Armenia Possible?
11:00
World
Is Normalisation of Ties Between Turkey and Armenia Possible?
Turkey and Armenia haven't had any official relations since 1993. But lately, leaders from both the countries are sending positive signals about their willingness to reset ties. The bone of contention between Turkey and Armenia was the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again showed his willingness for talks recently but laid out a few conditions. So, can Turkey and Armenia move forward and develop better relations? Guests: Mehmet Cagatay Guler Foreign Policy Analyst Peter Zalmayev Director at Eurasia Democracy Initiative
September 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?