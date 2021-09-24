World Share

Is Normalisation of Ties Between Turkey and Armenia Possible?

Turkey and Armenia haven't had any official relations since 1993. But lately, leaders from both the countries are sending positive signals about their willingness to reset ties. The bone of contention between Turkey and Armenia was the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again showed his willingness for talks recently but laid out a few conditions. So, can Turkey and Armenia move forward and develop better relations? Guests: Mehmet Cagatay Guler Foreign Policy Analyst Peter Zalmayev Director at Eurasia Democracy Initiative