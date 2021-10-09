POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
High-level US delegation to meet Taliban officials in Doha
02:01
World
High-level US delegation to meet Taliban officials in Doha
A high-level US delegation is reportedly due to meet with Taliban officials in Doha over the weekend. It's the first time they'll meet since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Washington will send officials from the State Department and the intelligence community. The Taliban say its foreign minister and several other officials, have left Kabul for the talks. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more. #USTalibanTalks #Doha
October 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?