World Share

High-level US delegation to meet Taliban officials in Doha

A high-level US delegation is reportedly due to meet with Taliban officials in Doha over the weekend. It's the first time they'll meet since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Washington will send officials from the State Department and the intelligence community. The Taliban say its foreign minister and several other officials, have left Kabul for the talks. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more. #USTalibanTalks #Doha