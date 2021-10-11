POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Steps Down Over Corruption Inquiry
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Steps Down Over Corruption Inquiry
The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned from his position after a corruption inquiry linked him and his close associates to using taxpayer money to pay for manipulated opinion polls and for bribing a popular tabloid for favourable media coverage. Initially, Kurz was refusing to resign but the prospect of a no-confidence vote forced his hand. So, what does his resignation mean for Austria? And what will be the future of his politics? Guests: Judith Grohmann Author of 'Sebastian Kurz - The Official Biography' Reinhard Heinisch Professor of Comparative Austrian Politics at Salzburg University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
October 11, 2021
