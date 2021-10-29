World Share

Azerbaijan's New Airport to be Karabakh’s Gateway to the World

Azerbaijan has built a new international airport in Fuzuli - a city it reclaimed from Armenian occupation after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. The airport, inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, will act as an important transit point in a region that has long been marred by conflict. So, what impact will the new airport have on the region? Guests: Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector at ADA University Richard Giragosian Director of the Regional Studies Centre