POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
From Worker to Change Maker: A History of Turkish Guest Workers in Germany
00:38
World
From Worker to Change Maker: A History of Turkish Guest Workers in Germany
On October 30th, 1961, thousands of Turkish so-called ‘guest workers’ arrived in Munich to help rebuild a war-ravaged Germany and enable its economic boom. TRT World spoke to experts and young German-Turks. They say that 60 years on, the valuable contributions of these guest workers hasn't been sufficiently honoured. Stay tuned on TRT World to watch this special programme.
October 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?