Ataturk Cultural Centre lights up Istanbul
A dazzling light show to celebrate the reopening of the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) lit up Istanbul’s night sky on the 29th of October. Located in the famed Taksim Square, the new centre boasts a world-class opera hall with over 2,000 seats, a theatre hall, art galleries, restaurants, and a cinema. The inauguration, which took place as Turkey celebrates Republic Day, was attended by President Erdogan along with many Turkish actors and artists.
October 29, 2021
