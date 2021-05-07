World Share

Turkey to Implement New Cryptocurrency Regulations

Turkey is among the largest crypto markets in the world, with an estimated 5 million active crypto investors in the country. Turkey's central bank governor has said that the country is working on wider regulations for cryptocurrencies citing significant risks. This comes as two crypto exchanges in Turkey collapsed in as many days, including one CEO who allegedly fled with $2 billion dollars in investors’ funds. Why has Turkey taken to cryptocurrencies and why do governments across the world want to regulate them? Guests: Turan Sert Advisor to Blockchain Istanbul Center Daniele Bianchi Associate Professor at Queen Mary University of London