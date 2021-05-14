World Share

How Boris Johnson keeps winning despite ALL the scandals!

No matter how many times Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of being sleazy, dishonest, or a buffoon, he just keeps on winning. As if his ego wasn’t inflated enough, Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party he leads, are now even stronger after the UK went to the polls last week. Not a general election, but there were still lots of seats and positions of power up for grabs. Crucially the Conservatives gained an extra seat in Parliament by winning a by-election in Labour stronghold Hartlepool, the last time the Conservatives won there was 1974 , when ABBA topped the charts with ‘Waterloo’ It turned out to be Labour’s Waterloo.