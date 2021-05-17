May 17, 2021
Biden administration refuses to condemn Israel’s bombardment of Gaza
The Biden administration is still refusing to condemn Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. The White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Washington does not consider Israel’s response a significant over reaction to Palestinian rocket attacks. Nizar Farsakh, lecturer of International Affairs at George Washington University and former advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas weighs in. #Biden #Gaza
