World Share

Nostalgic Nigerian food with a twist | Taste of Colours | E4

In this episode of “Taste of Colours,” we follow Nky Iweka, a computer scientist who quit her job a few years ago to devote herself to Nigerian cuisine. As the mama put of Pitanga Restaurant, she works toward her dream of one day having Nigerian food on every corner. #NigerianCuisine “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together.