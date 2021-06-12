POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nostalgic Nigerian food with a twist | Taste of Colours | E4
06:13
World
Nostalgic Nigerian food with a twist | Taste of Colours | E4
In this episode of “Taste of Colours,” we follow Nky Iweka, a computer scientist who quit her job a few years ago to devote herself to Nigerian cuisine. As the mama put of Pitanga Restaurant, she works toward her dream of one day having Nigerian food on every corner. #NigerianCuisine “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together.
June 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?